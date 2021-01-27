Wilke brothers enjoy making history on mats

Brooke Wilke really only has two rules when her two wrestling-crazed sons want to go at it.
Take it outside — and don’t get hurt.
“It’s pretty comical sometimes,” Wilke said. “Obviously, there’s a little bit of an age and weight difference there. But it’s always fun to look out there and see they’re enjoying it, and they’re enjoying spending time together, too.”
The Wilke brothers are likely to spend even more time rolling around together in the near future, as both sophomore Brett (138 pounds) and sixth-grader Luke (113 pounds) compete for The Villages High School wrestling team.
With Luke’s debut in the Class 1A-District 7 Duals back on Jan. 5, he became the youngest grappler to ever don a Buffalo singlet, while the Wilkes became just the third pair of brothers to compete in program history.
Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.