Wildwood youth basketball summer league tips off

Wildwood recreation specialist Nick McCray coaches Jason Haigh, 5, during the youth summer league basketball evaluations at the First Baptist Church of Wildwood.

 Caitlyn Jordan, Daily Sun

Community and fundamentals were the main focus during Wildwood’s youth basketball summer league player evaluations.

On Tuesday, evaluations were held at First Baptist Church with more than 100 kids in attendance.

Nick McCray called the first round of evaluations an “adventure” with a small church gym packed full of parents and kids running around. But, he wouldn’t want it any other way. 

