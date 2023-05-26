Wildwood youth basketball summer league tips off

Community and fundamentals were the main focus during Wildwood’s youth basketball summer league player evaluations.
On Tuesday, evaluations were held at First Baptist Church with more than 100 kids in attendance.
Nick McCray called the first round of evaluations an “adventure” with a small church gym packed full of parents and kids running around. But, he wouldn’t want it any other way.
