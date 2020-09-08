Wildwood volleyball enters uncertain season

WILDWOOD — The first practice of volleyball season at Wildwood Middle High School usually starts with a run-through of the basics — proper passing stance, best use of the three allowed hits and so on.
This year, it began with a discussion about proper spacing — not on the court, but in practice, the locker room and at games — and mask protocols in an effort to avoid any potential spread of COVID-19 through an already thin squad.
“First of all, we’re trying to keep ourselves safe,” said senior Kimberly Zambrana, “but, at the same time, doing our workouts and getting better every day for the games we can play.”
The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc on athletics across the state. All of Wildwood’s fall sports programs have experienced it but perhaps no Wildcat squad has been affected as much as the volleyball team.
