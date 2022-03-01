Wildwood to offer new grant program to business owners

The Wildwood Commission is offering a new incentive for business owners to help revitalize the city’s downtown.
Acting as the Community Redevelopment Agency, commissioners on Monday night unanimously approved a new grant program to encourage downtown businesses to refresh the exterior of their buildings. Mayor Ed Wolf was not present at the meeting.
The Business Facade Grant Program will work in conjunction with the Downtown Master Plan approved in 2021.
“We want to continue to promote growth downtown, and I think this will go a long way toward achieving that,” said Jason McHugh, Wildwood city manager.
