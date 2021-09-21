Wildwood shares glimpse of facelift plans for downtown

Traffic along U.S. Highway 301 is one of the challenges Wildwood faces with its downtown master plan. The city’s complete streets proposal would add medians and crosswalks to make the downtown corridor safer for pedestrians.

 Michael Johnson, Daily Sun

Downtown Wildwood has great potential for revitalization, but a complete facelift will take time, according to city leaders.

Residents who attended a community workshop Monday for the Downtown Master Plan saw a sneak peek of potential 7, 10 and 30-year concepts to revitalize the city’s downtown core.

The concepts incorporate the city’s Complete Street plan to re-route traffic away from U.S. Highway 301 and call for a bypass of the highway in order to increase pedestrian access and safety.

Plans identify locations to add public parks, multiple buildings for additional businesses and affordable housing near downtown.

Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.