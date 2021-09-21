Wildwood shares glimpse of facelift plans for downtown

Downtown Wildwood has great potential for revitalization, but a complete facelift will take time, according to city leaders.
Residents who attended a community workshop Monday for the Downtown Master Plan saw a sneak peek of potential 7, 10 and 30-year concepts to revitalize the city’s downtown core.
The concepts incorporate the city’s Complete Street plan to re-route traffic away from U.S. Highway 301 and call for a bypass of the highway in order to increase pedestrian access and safety.
Plans identify locations to add public parks, multiple buildings for additional businesses and affordable housing near downtown.
