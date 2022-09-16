Wildwood Seniors vs. Crime Office opens 1,000th case

After almost nine years in business, the Wildwood Seniors vs. Crime office has marked a major milestone.
The office recently opened its 1,000th case since beginning work in 2013, said Ed Kelly, manager for the Wildwood office.
Seniors vs. Crime is a project of the Florida Office of the Attorney General that works to protect communities from scams and financial crimes. The group’s No. 1 goal is to prevent senior citizens, who are often targeted because of their age, from being victimized.
“The first couple of years were slow and people didn’t know we were here,” said Kelly, of the Village of Hillsborough. “So it feels great, and it’s a big deal.”
Kelly credits the office’s success to all of its dedicated volunteers, who choose to come in and help people out for a couple of hours each week.
The Wildwood office opened Oct. 9, 2013. Last October the office returned its one-millionth dollar to residents, Kelly said.
“They are doing extremely well, and we are proud of their efforts,” said Steve Renico, director for Region 4 of Seniors vs. Crime.
