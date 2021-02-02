Wildwood’s Literacy Week bookmarked for fun

First-grader Cree Pelletier occasionally needed to push an oversized gray mask out of his eyes, but the “Mr. Wolf” costume he wore in class was a constant reminder of a beloved character in his favorite book series, “The Bad Guys.”
Cree isn’t usually out of his Wildwood Elementary School uniform, but during Literacy Week, he jumped at the opportunity to don a white dress shirt, black tie and wolf mask with big googly eyes in a show of his appreciation for the books.
“I have all of these books,” Cree said. “I like enjoying them and reading them with my mom.”
Wildwood’s Literacy Week ran from Jan. 25-29 and featured different events and teacher-led efforts — like Thursday’s character dress-up day — to get students more interested in reading and writing. Also in Karen Watson’s first-grade class were Elsa from “Frozen,” the “Power Rangers’” Pink Ranger and Pete the Cat.
