Wildwood’s Brown signs with Florida

Kendall Brown plans to win a couple more medals before she graduates Wildwood Middle High School, but the conclusion of the track and field season won’t be the end of her athletic career.
The WMHS senior signed a National Letter of Intent on May 4, accepting a scholarship to join the track team at the University of Florida this fall.
“It’s a great opportunity and both of my parents went there, so I kind of get to continue the legacy,” Brown said.
Brown is already an accomplished athlete, owning gold and silver state medals in each the triple jump and 4x100 meter relay. On top of that, she also played volleyball and flag football at Wildwood this year and is a long-time dancer and club soccer player, all while maintaining one of the highest GPA marks in her class.
“It definitely took a lot of sacrifice,” Brown said of her busy schedule. “I couldn’t go to every fun event — I had to miss out on some stuff — but it was worth it.”
