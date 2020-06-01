Wildwood’s 79 graduates end memorable ride

Wildwood Middle High School’s Class of 2020 graduates made history Saturday. “When people say your senior year will be like no other, we never expected this,” salutatorian and senior class President Charity Barrett said during the drive-in graduation ceremony on a campus field.
The tradition-breaking outdoor ceremony came after more than two months of distance learning from home.
The 79 graduates missed prom, senior awards banquets, Grad Night, the rest of spring sports seasons and many other traditions. Instead, spring break was first extended for a week and by March 23, students throughout Sumter County turned to distance learning, which lasted through the end of the school year.
