Wildwood residents provide input on downtown plan

Wildwood residents are excited about the potential to revitalize the downtown area.
Residents packed two sessions last week as part of the city’s effort to design a new downtown master plan.
On June 21, about 70 people in attendance received an introduction to the process from representatives with Ayres Associates, the consultant firm hired by the city, and heard a presentation from Quint Studer, founder of Vibrant Community Partners.
Attendees provided feedback on topics such as how Wildwood’s history should shape the downtown vision, what events they would like to see offered downtown and what types of businesses would encourage them to visit downtown more frequently.
