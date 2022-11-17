Wildwood police organize food drive

Members of the Wildwood Police Department are hosting a Thanksgiving food drive for struggling Sumter County families.
The drive is going on through Sunday. Crime scene investigator Jessica Farley and officer Crystal Acevedo organized the event to bring together Wildwood residents and to help those in th community who might otherwise go without a Thanksgiving meal.
“(Acevedo’s) goal was to also show that the Wildwood Police Department cares about our community and the act of giving back,” Farley said.
Wildwood residents can find several food drive donation boxes around the community wrapped in Christmas paper with a bow on the side. Donation boxes are located at the Wildwood Police Department, Wildwood Police Department Brownwood Annex, Wildwood Community Center and Wildwood City Hall.
