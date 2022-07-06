Wildwood Police Department releases its inaugural crime report

In the interest of transparency and to inform citizens on pressing safety issues in their community, the Wildwood Police Department recently released its inaugural crime report.
The report highlights average response times, call service types, types of crimes and more.
“It’s important to have a measuring stick of how you’re doing from year to year,” Police Chief Randy Parmer said. “Showing comparisons, your successes as well as your failures — it shows where we need to address our resources to improve. At the same time, it gives us a chance to sit back and say that we are having success in some areas.”
The agency decided to release this report after Jose Valenzuela filled the crime analyst position about a year ago.
The data was pulled manually by Valenzuela or computed through the agency’s record management system and dispatch log. The report compares data from 2019 through 2021.
Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.