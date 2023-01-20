In 2021, consumers lost $5.8 billion to scams, according to the Federal Trade Commission.
That number is a 70% increase from the previous year.
To combat a rise in scammers trying to defraud area residents, the Wildwood Police Department is hosting several free scam and fraud seminars to educate the public.
The department hosted the first of three seminars Wednesday at the Wildwood Community Center.
Read this story and many others in Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.