Wildwood PD hosts Christmas With a Cop event

For the fourth year in a row, Sgt. David Perry donned his signature Yoda Christmas hat as he shopped with local children in need during Christmas With a Cop.
“We contianue to grow this program, and we’re seeing more and more kids out here every year,” said Perry, community outreach officer for the Wildwood Police Department. “It brings a great deal of pleasure to us and joy to see these kids out here having a great time. You’re going to see (the officers) enjoying this as much as the kids.”
On Saturday, the Wildwood Police Department hosted its annual Christmas event at the Walmart in The Villages, providing 60 local children with a Christmas to remember.
“It’s always great to give back to the community, but especially this time of year, to be able to do this for the kids and put some smiles on the kids’ faces and make their Christmas a little bit better,” said Police Chief Randy Parmer.
