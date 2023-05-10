Wildwood Parks and Recreation plans first golf tournament

Wildwood’s Parks and Recreation is making sure financial status doesn’t stop youth baseball players from competing in out-of-town tournaments.
The department is hosting its first golf tournament Friday at Continental Country Club in Wildwood to raise money for the city’s youth baseball program. Though it has enough golfers, it needs businesses to sponsor the event through one of four sponsorship tiers.
Read this story and many others Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.