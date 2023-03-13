Wildwood P.D. to host several upcoming events for charity

For Wildwood Police Department officers like Crystal Acevedo and Stevie Brave, making a difference in the community is key.
The two officers are working on several community projects to support Wildwood residents.
The agency recently started an effort to collect cellphones to give victims of crime, and it is planning a 5K to collect donations for a program for kids with autism.
The first project is a partnership with a 911 cellphone bank to give out emergency cellphones to victims of domestic violence and human and sex trafficking.
“Being involved in helping out with this program means a lot to me,” Acevedo said. “It is troubling to be a victim of domestic violence and know how hard it may be to ask for help or not have the resources you need to reach out for help.”
