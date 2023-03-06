Wildwood P.D. names Layne as Officer of the Year

Wildwood Police Officer Garth Layne, who last summer spearheaded the department’s new traffic enforcement unit, has been named the department’s Officer of the Year.

 George Horsford, Daily Sun

When the Wildwood Police Department started its traffic enforcement unit in June 2022, Officer Garth Layne was its first-choice addition. 

Since then, Layne has gone on to excel in the unit and make a name for himself at the agency, said Wildwood Police Chief Randy Parmer. 

The Wildwood Police Department and American Legion Tri-City Post 18 in Wildwood recently named Layne as the department’s Officer of the Year during a recent City of Wildwood Commission meeting, given his success in the traffic enforcement unit. 

“It is a great honor and privilege to think that the command staff thinks highly of me,” Layne said. “My wife was ecstatic; she knows how hard I work and that I try to do the best I can do.” 

Read this story and many others in Monday's edition of the Daily Sun.