Wildwood P.D. names Layne as Officer of the Year

When the Wildwood Police Department started its traffic enforcement unit in June 2022, Officer Garth Layne was its first-choice addition.
Since then, Layne has gone on to excel in the unit and make a name for himself at the agency, said Wildwood Police Chief Randy Parmer.
The Wildwood Police Department and American Legion Tri-City Post 18 in Wildwood recently named Layne as the department’s Officer of the Year during a recent City of Wildwood Commission meeting, given his success in the traffic enforcement unit.
“It is a great honor and privilege to think that the command staff thinks highly of me,” Layne said. “My wife was ecstatic; she knows how hard I work and that I try to do the best I can do.”
