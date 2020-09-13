Wildwood opens season strong at home cross country meet

There was a Strickland in the lead for the whole race Saturday morning at Wildwood Middle High School’s cross country invitational. In fact, there were two.
“Whenever we run, we always run together,” junior Jessie Strickland said. “Even in practice, it’s always us, and that’s really what today was. Today was like a practice for us, running our home course and it was just us in the front.”
While they alternated between the top two spots, Jessie and his younger brother, Emory, paced both the Wildcats and the entire pack of seven schools Saturday, with Emory taking first overall and Jessie clocking in behind him in second.
