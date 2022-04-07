The city of Wildwood is in a very different place today than it was in 2018.
As the city begins the process of updating its five-year strategic plan that covered 2018 through 2022, the goals and objectives need to change to reflect current circumstances, city manager Jason McHugh said.
The Wildwood City Commission on Monday held its first workshop on developing the new strategic plan for 2023-27.
“Obviously our situation has changed a lot here in Wildwood,” McHugh said. “We’re under different pressures now than we were five years ago.”
Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.