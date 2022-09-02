Wildwood officer moves up in the ranks

Lt. Aaron Kinder, with the Wildwood Police Department, recently received his promotion to lieutenant.

 George Horsford, Daily Sun

Aaron Kinder has served in multiple roles at the Wildwood Police Department and is excited for his latest—lieutenant.

“I am the lieutenant over professional standards, which encompasses a traffic unit, accreditation as well as records and internal investigations,” Kinder said. “I’m excited about this role, and as we grow as a department, there will be more roles that we will open like this.”

His promotion, which he earned last year, was publicly announced at a Wildwood City Commission meeting last month.

Kinder started working with the department in 2015 as a patrol officer. He stayed in that position for about fours years until he was promoted to corporal.

“I did the corporal officer role for a while,” Kinder said. “I was a supervisor, and I still filled in and did various amounts of road work just like a regular officer.”

Read this story and many others in Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.