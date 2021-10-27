Wildwood officer Angela Velez received a certificate of commendation

A life-and-death situation ended peacefully thanks to the work of a local police officer.
Wildwood Police Department’s Angela Velez, an officer, recently was recognized and commended for her work during an Oct. 5 call involving a barricaded subject at the Lofts at Brownwood.
On Oct. 5, a 65-year-old man at the Lofts threatened to harm himself and said he was in possession of firearms. The Wildwood PD and Sumter County Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T. established a perimeter, but officers could not make initial contact with the subject. Velez was able to speak with the man for three hours on the phone and established a rapport. After their conversation, the man surrendered peacefully and was taken into custody.
