Wildwood nips Chiefland for homecoming victory

The scoreboard showed the Wildwood Middle High School football team won on Friday night. And as the Wildcats walked off the turf in Death Valley, victory felt a whole lot like survival. Wildwood’s offense was stuck in neutral for the better part of three quarters and its defense struggled to slow down Chiefland’s downhill rushing attack, but ultimately pulled through late for a 14-10 win on homecoming.
