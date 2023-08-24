New growth continues to reshape the city of Wildwood. The city surpassed 30,300 in population as of April 1, according to data from the University of Florida’s Bureau of Economic and Business Research. The city, which is the fastest growing in the state of Florida over the last three years, had 15,730 residents as of the 2020 Census.
“The city has doubled in population in three years,” said Jason McHugh, city manager.
Development in the city to keep up with the pace of growth pushed taxable values past the $6.04 billion mark in 2023. That’s a $1.5 billion increase over the last year and about $4.4 billion more than 2020.
