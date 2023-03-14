Wildwood Middle High School principal Allan Hisey dies

Allan Hisey, principal of Wildwood Middle High School, died Monday from health-related issues, Sumter County School District officials confirmed.
He served as the principal at Wildwood Middle High School for nearly two years after moving up from assistant principal in 2021. He previously served a lengthy career as an educator and school administrator in Marion County Public Schools.
“He was a wonderful gentleman. He was such an asset to the high school,” said Sumter County School Board member Sally Moss, of the Village of Virginia Trace. “He was really good for Wildwood. He was very nice, understanding, always had a smile and he was very positive. He is really going to be very missed. It saddens all of us.”
