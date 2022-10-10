Wildwood Middle High School hosts Career And College Fair

Wildwood Middle High School held its first College and Career Fair for students exploring post-graduation paths.
Students learned about opportunities with local institutions such as the University of Florida, Withlacoochee Technical College and Lake-Sumter State College during the event Oct. 3 outside in the Wildwood Middle High courtyard.
In addition to colleges, the event also featured potential employers and community groups, including the Sumter Community Action Partnership. Overall, around 14 college and career representatives and several student groups attended.
Read this story and many others in Monday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.