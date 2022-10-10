Wildwood Middle High School hosts Career And College Fair

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 88F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Low 71F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. High 86F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.