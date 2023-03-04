Wildwood Little League season gets underway

Less than a month after starting to play baseball, Michael Long has shown enough skills to become starting pitcher for the Wildwood Little League’s 10U Red Sox.
“He loves it so far, and he likes the active position of pitcher,” said Matthew Long, Michael’s father.
The new season of Wildwood Little League got underway last week. Wildwood’s leagues are part of the Cal Ripken program, playing Tuesday and Thursday evenings at Millennium Park.
