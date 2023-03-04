Wildwood Little League season gets underway

Today

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy this afternoon. High 87F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 66F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 86F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.