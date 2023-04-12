Wildwood launches first Welcome to Wildwood event

Hazel Caswell, right, of the Village of Bridgeport at Mission Hills and volunteer at Bargains & Blessings, sorts through donated items. Bargains & Blessings is one of the organizations that will be at the Welcome to Wildwood event.

 India Pantin, Daily Sun

The City of Wildwood is inviting residents to get to know the community better. 

It is hosting a free informational session called Welcome to Wildwood on April 19 to increase public engagement and inform residents of the services the city provides. 

All are welcome to attend and learn more from government officials, as well as local businesses and organizations. 

Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.