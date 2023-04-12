Wildwood launches first Welcome to Wildwood event

The City of Wildwood is inviting residents to get to know the community better.
It is hosting a free informational session called Welcome to Wildwood on April 19 to increase public engagement and inform residents of the services the city provides.
All are welcome to attend and learn more from government officials, as well as local businesses and organizations.
