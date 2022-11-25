The City of Wildwood and its Parks and Recreation Department is warming up the Christmas season with holiday activities, including its annual Winterfest event.
The event will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 2 at Wildwood City Hall, 100 N. Main St., and will feature food trucks along with local businesses to celebrate the holiday season.
“The purpose of the event is for the community to come together for the holidays and celebrate Wildwood,” said Jamie Cluckey, Wildwood’s recreation specialist.
The lighting of the large holiday tree at City Hall will also take place.
