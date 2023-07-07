Wildwood Intermediate School seeks support

Wildwood Intermediate School is opening its doors for its first school year.
It needs additional support going into its first year, which starts Aug. 10, and is offering sponsorship opportunities with local clubs and organizations.
“We have such a wonderful community always looking for ways to support our schools, teachers and students,” said Summer Shirley, Wildwood Intermediate School principal. “With WIS being a new school, we are starting from scratch with building our base of support and figured we would try something new with sponsors.”
