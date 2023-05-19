Wildwood girls quartet reclaims gold at State

After winning gold in 2021, a 2022 silver wasn’t satisfactory for the Wildwood Middle High School girls’ 4x100 relay team.
One year later, the Wildcats are Class 1A state champions once again.
The quartet of Ja’Nylah Corbin, Kendall Brown, Casey Williams and Ja’Kyra Corbin reclaimed their top spot Wednesday evening on Jax Track at Hodges Stadium on the campus of the University of North Florida.
