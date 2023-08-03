Wildwood food pantry in need of donations

Jim Shriver said everyone deserves to have a full belly. It’s why he likes working at Caring Hands food pantry.
The Wildwood food pantry helps people in need by providing food and clothes, as well as small houseware items. Caring Hands started around 2007 as a way to help those in Wildwood who were struggling. Now the facility helps hundreds of people a year.
In order to continue their work, they’re reaching out to the community for food donations and volunteers.
