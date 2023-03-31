Wildwood feasts on points in 49-0 victory

Everybody eats.
That’s the Wildwood Middle High School flag football team’s philosophy — everyone gets their chance to score — and there were plenty of points to go around Thursday night.
The Wildcats (3-0) thrashed Santa Fe (Alachua) 49-0 in their first home game of the season, which saw six players score for Wildwood.
“As a team, we all have to eat,” junior Essiance Jasper said. “When everybody eats, we all have fun.”
