Wildwood Elementary principal promoted

John Temple has been promoted from Wildwood Elementary School, again.
The first time was when he was a child and completed fifth grade. Last week, he was promoted to Sumter County School District’s director of professional learning and accountability after spending six years as principal leading the school he once attended. “This is my second go-round,” Temple said. “It’s been a wonderful ride to come back and give back.” On June 30, he finished his sixth year as principal of the school, the same amount of time as when he was a student there decades ago. July 1, he started at the district office, and a principal from Alabama, Micah Cook, took over at Wildwood Elementary. In the new position, Temple will work with teachers new to the district, profession or both, as well as future principals and education leaders.
