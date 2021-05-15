Wildwood educator nominated for Florida teacher of the year

Brittany Brown, a third- and fourth-grade English language arts teacher at Wildwood Elementary School, has been named a 2022 Florida Teacher of the Year finalist by the Florida Department of Education.
Brown is one of five nominees chosen from over 185,000 public school teachers throughout the state. Nominees are chosen based on their outstanding ability to teach and communicate knowledge of the subject taught, professional development, philosophy of teaching and outstanding school and community service.
