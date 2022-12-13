Wildwood commissioners continue to focus on adding much needed housing in the area.
At their final regular meeting of 2022 on Monday, commissioners approved a plat to add 79 more single-family homes as part of the second phase of construction at Triumph South.
The community, west of County Road 462 north of CR 134, will have 207 homes when the second phase is complete.
It’s another example that Wildwood leads the way in the push to meet demands for more workforce housing in Sumter County.
A 2018 Sumter County housing study determined the fastest-growing county in the country needed at least 3,256 housing units with the suggestion that nearly half that number (1,500 units) be covered by multi-family options such as apartments and townhomes.
