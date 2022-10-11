The Villages Public Safety Department is one step closer to constructing a new fire station near the Village of Fenney.
The Wildwood City Commission on Monday morning heard the first reading to annex two parcels totaling .99 acres south of Warm Springs Avenue at the intersection of County Road 509 for the purpose of constructing a proposed new Station 46.
The new station will allow VPSD to once again have a permanent presence in the Fenney area after it turned over the station it previously operated to Sumter County Fire and EMS on Oct. 1. That change was part of a new service map drawn up after the Sumter County Commission approved keeping VPSD and Sumter County Fire and EMS as two separate entities within Sumter.
VPSD is hopeful a new fire station will be completed by October 2023, said Edmund Cain, VPSD Fire Chief.
