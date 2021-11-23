Wildwood officials approved a future residential community designed to provide 154 rental housing opportunities.
It is the latest in the city’s effort to provide more workforce housing in Sumter County.
City Commissioners on Monday night unanimously approved a comprehensive plan amendment and rezoning for the property of about 18 acres west of U.S. Highway 301 about a half- mile south of County Road 466 in Oxford.
The developer, Terwilliger Brothers Residential, plans to construct a combination of single-family homes and townhomes at the site.
