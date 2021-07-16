Wildwood church to hold barefoot Sunday

Many people have been asked to walk a mile in someone else’s shoes, but how about doing the same with no shoes at all?
Pastor Don Winters wants his congregation at Hope Community Church to understand that during “Barefoot Sunday” worship at the church this coming Sunday. Winters plans to challenge his congregation to leave their shoes at church and go the rest of the day barefoot.
“There will be a point during the service where we will ask congregants to come forward, take off the shoes that they are wearing, and donate them,” he said. “Congregants can donate multiple pairs of shoes if they want, and if a congregant is unable to leave their shoes behind for medical reasons, we’re OK with that.”
