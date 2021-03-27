Connie Malott will be the first to admit that New Life Christian Church in Wildwood does not host a great deal of fundraisers.
“So what is happening soon is the big event at the church in terms of raising money for a good cause,” said Malott, whose husband, Matt, is senior minister at New Life
Christian.
New Life Christian’s Women’s Connection ministry will hold its fourth annual Ladies auction and chance drawing event at 11:30 a.m. today at the church, located at 4701 E. County Road 462 in Wildwood.
All proceeds benefit Rapha International Christian Ministries, a nonprofit committed to ending child trafficking and sexual exploitation.
