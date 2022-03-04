Wildwood church gets new steeple

All was quiet outside First Presbyterian Church of Wildwood as a crane slowly raised the church’s new steeple to the roof of the sanctuary building.
Vicki Langkam, a Lofts at Brownwood resident and spokesperson for the church, watched in awe across the street along with a handful of congregants and locals.
“This is a great milestone for the church,” she said.
Sharon Hamilton, church elder and project coordinator, said the steeple’s installation the morning of Feb. 24 marked the conclusion of a seven-month project for First Presbyterian Wildwood. She also learned how difficult it can be to find a new steeple.
Read this story and many others in Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.