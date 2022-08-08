Wildwood business makes a home for creatives

Jill’s Unique Creations is ever-evolving and is full of all things creative.
At least that’s how Jill Goden, store owner, would describe her business.
Goden started her business by teaching art to her community during the pandemic, then she started selling her art at Coleman Crossing. In 2021, she moved her shop to its current location in Wildwood, 819 S Main St., where it recently celebrated its first year as a gallery for around 15 artists at a time.
“These people are really skilled and do amazing work,” Goden, of the Village of St. Johns, said.
“They are quality, award-winning artists.”
Goden’s passion for art started with oil painting, which is her hobby of 40 years.
Now she works with a variety of mediums and processes like live edge woodwork, multidimensional art, resin and more.
