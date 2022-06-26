Wildwood business coalition holds first meeting

Dawn Cary, owner of Great Lakes Carpet & Tile in Wildwood, speaks at a meeting of fellow business owners Tuesday at the Wildwood Community Center about forming an organization to be called the Wildwood Business Coalition.

 Submitted photo

Dawn Cary wants to bring the business owners in Wildwood together to promote the community.

On Tuesday, a meeting was held at the Wildwood Community Center for Wildwood business owners to attend and discuss the possibility of starting a membership-based organization to help transform the community.

“This will be an informational meeting and hopefully it kicks something off,” said Cary, who is the owner of Great Lakes Carpet & Tile in Wildwood.

About 10 to 15 people showed up to learn more about the possibility of starting an organization. Joe Eilliott, a commissioner in Wildwood, also attended the meeting. 

“It just seems like a perfect solution to bring the area businesses together to work on revitalizing Wildwood as a whole,” Cary said.

