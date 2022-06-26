Wildwood business coalition holds first meeting

Dawn Cary wants to bring the business owners in Wildwood together to promote the community.
On Tuesday, a meeting was held at the Wildwood Community Center for Wildwood business owners to attend and discuss the possibility of starting a membership-based organization to help transform the community.
“This will be an informational meeting and hopefully it kicks something off,” said Cary, who is the owner of Great Lakes Carpet & Tile in Wildwood.
About 10 to 15 people showed up to learn more about the possibility of starting an organization. Joe Eilliott, a commissioner in Wildwood, also attended the meeting.
“It just seems like a perfect solution to bring the area businesses together to work on revitalizing Wildwood as a whole,” Cary said.
