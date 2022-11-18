Wildwood brings new holiday event to the community

Wildwood’s Parks and Recreation Department is kicking off its first Community Unity 5K Fun Run Saturday at Wildwood City Hall for residents interested in getting their steps in right before Thanksgiving.
The event will take place at City Hall, 100 N. Main St. The check-in time for those participating in the race starts is 8:30 a.m., and the run begins at 9 a.m.
“We decided to have this Community Unity 5K Fun Run event just to give residents something fun and energizing to do right before the week of Thanksgiving,” said Christian Liciaga, Wildwood Parks and Recreation Department events and programs supervisor.
