Wildwood boys lead thumping of Trinity

Wildwood Middle High School’s Zechariah Poyser attempts a layup during a game against Trinity Catholic High School on Friday at Wildwood Middle High School. Poyser finished with 10 points in the game.

 Caitlyn Jordan, Daily Sun

Wildwood Middle High School forced 29 turnovers and held visiting Ocala Trinity Catholic to single-digit points in all four quarters to come away with a 66-25 victory Friday night in The Woodshed. The Wildcats, who won their second straight home game and fourth in their last five games, led 37-11 at halftime and pushed that lead to as big as 43 midway through the fourth quarter before coasting into the final 41-point margin of victory.

