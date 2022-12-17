Wildwood boys lead thumping of Trinity

Wildwood Middle High School forced 29 turnovers and held visiting Ocala Trinity Catholic to single-digit points in all four quarters to come away with a 66-25 victory Friday night in The Woodshed. The Wildcats, who won their second straight home game and fourth in their last five games, led 37-11 at halftime and pushed that lead to as big as 43 midway through the fourth quarter before coasting into the final 41-point margin of victory.
Read this story and many others in Saturday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.