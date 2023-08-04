Wildwood Booster host luncheon for teachers and students

As the new school year starts on Aug 10, local groups are making sure that everyone in education is appreciated.
The Wildwood Wildcats Booster Club held its first Wildwood School Wide Luncheon on Thursday at Wildwood Community Center.
The event was put on for staff of Wildwood Middle High School, Wildwood Intermediate School and Wildwood Elementary School. This is the first time that the club has branched out to other schools other than Wildwood Middle High School which has been its primary focus.
The club’s president Mitch Landau gave a speech referencing the club’s mission statement of “Helping Wildwood Students Succeed”
