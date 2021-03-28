Wildwood Booster Club seeks volunteers from The Villages to help out

Wherever Nakiyah Wilson needed to turn for help as a student at Wildwood Middle High School, the Wildwood Wildcats Booster Club embraced her with open arms.
When Wilson worried she couldn’t afford her cheerleading uniform, the group’s Adopt a Cheerleader program paired her with mentors – considered “grandparents — to support her financially and emotionally. After she graduated in 2019, the group supplied her with a scholarship, which she used to buy books to pursue her dream of becoming a licensed practical nurse.
But more importantly, Wilson and her family made life-long relationships with the Wildwood Wildcats Booster Club members. She frequently talks on the phone with her former adoptive grandparents. Her high school sweetheart helps mow the lawns of those who helped them in school. And when the two were married, they even invited co-founders Pete and Kathy Beinetti, of the Village of Hemingway, to their wedding.
