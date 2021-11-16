Revitalizing Wildwood’s downtown core will be a long-term project, but city leaders are ready to start the process now.
The Wildwood City Commission unanimously approved adoption of an ambitious 30-year Downtown Master Plan during a special meeting Monday morning.
“We’ve got a plan that I think is a really good plan,” said Commissioner Joe Elliott, a resident of the Village of Linden. “Selfishly, I’d like to see it done in half the time, but realistically I know we’ll still be working on this 30 years from now. But I think it’s a fantastic first start.”
