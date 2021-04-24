Wildcats rusty in finale, fall to Warriors

Wildwood pitcher Malcolm Nieves delivers a pitch Friday against Zephyrhills Christian Academy in the first inning. The Wildcats lost 20-2.

 Michael Johnson, Daily Sun

“We looked like a team that hasn’t practiced or played in two-and-a-half weeks,” Devin Dominguez said bluntly.

The scoreboard at the Wildwood Middle High School baseball field read 20-2 after the Wildcats (2-6) took one of their toughest beatings of the year from Zephyrhills Christian Academy in the regular-season finale, following a layoff of nearly three weeks due to COVID precautions, weather and cancellations.

“I’m not an excuse maker — we need to come out here ready to play — but it’s obvious we look like a team that hasn’t been out here,” the coach emphasized. “We couldn’t actually have a full practice on the field until Wednesday this week.

