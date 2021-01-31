Wildcats rally to win rubber match

Wildwood guard Nate Rembert yells after a Wildcat basket late in the fourth quarter Saturday helped seal the win against The Villages in Wildwood. Wildwood defeated The Villages 80-73.

 Michael Johnson, Daily Sun

If Marcus Hawkins had hair, it would have been gray by the end of Saturday night’s game.

“I don’t have hair, but I just wanted to pull out whatever little threads I had,” the Wildwood Middle High School boys basketball coach said.

Hawkins held his breath on the sideline as his team navigated the final minutes of its series-deciding contest with The Villages High School, surviving turnovers and precarious foul situations late in the game to hang on for an 80-73 comeback win over the rival Buffalo.

