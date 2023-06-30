Wildcats prepare for dirty work

“Everybody wants to win, but how badly do you want not to lose?” That’s the question rising senior Jamarion Gordon asks his fellow Wildwood Middle High School defensive linemen. There’s little to no glamor in the trenches, but that’s where games are won and lost — and that unit, one of the few with any varsity experience, will be especially crucial for the Wildcats this fall.
Read this story and many others in Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.